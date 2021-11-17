Services for Thelma Lou Sanders, 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Sanders died Friday, Nov. 12, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Rotan to Charles E. and Alline McFatter. She worked as a registered nurse and was employed by the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple for more than 30 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Sanders Sr., and a daughter, Laura Sanders Collins.
Survivors include two sons, Clyde Sanders Jr. of Rogers and Charles Sanders of Temple; a daughter, Linda Chambers of Holland; a brother, Charles McFatter of Florida; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.