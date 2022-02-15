Sharon Garlington died in a car accident in Bearden on February 10, 2022. She was 67.
She is the sister of nurse practitioner Kay Ethridge who recently retired from Veterans Hospital in Temple.
She loved traveling with her sister, eating out and visiting with her family and friends.
Funeral services were Monday, February 14, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Bearden with burial in nearby Moss Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Bearden. Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce had charge.