Jeanne Richards Stewart
12-27-1932 to 04-29-2020
“Many daughters have done nobly, but you excel them all. Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her the product of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates.” Proverbs 31:29-31
Shirley “Jeanne” Richards was born the fourth of seven children to Frank Calvert Richards and Ruth Havenstrite Richards on a farm six miles outside of Crescent, Logan County, Oklahoma. Jeanne loved and respected her hard-working parents and all of her brothers and sisters who have patiently awaited her heavenly homecoming. Jeanne’s siblings were Ralph Lee Richards, Mary Leone Ransford, Joy Carol Hamburger, Gay Francis Johnson, James “Jimmy” Richards and Virgil Dean Richards. Because her sisters were named “Mary, Joy and Gay”, Mom was jokingly referred to as the “sad sister” in her hometown. Nothing could be further from the truth, though, because Jeanne brightened any room she walked into with her natural blond hair, green eyes and big smile! Jeanne did well in school and was involved in practically every school activity! She also worked part-time at a jewelry store. Jeanne graduated as Salutatorian from Crescent High School-Class of 1951. Her graduating class still meets every year for a reunion at Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler in Edmond, Oklahoma. The last time Jeanne attended a reunion –she enjoyed having a delicious Caesar burger and onion rings!
After high school, Jeanne moved to Tulsa and worked as a secretary for Standard Oil Company. She joined a “singles” Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church in Tulsa where she met and married James Adams “Big Jim” Stewart on May 31, 1958, at the FUMC chapel. Jeanne, an accomplished seamstress, made her own wedding dress. Jeanne and Jim had one daughter, Janet Stewart Harford, while in Tulsa. Somehow Jeanne and Jim had time to hone their bridge-playing skills while living in Tulsa. They continued playing bridge and duplicate bridge in various bridge groups for decades. After moving to Oklahoma City, they befriended the owners of a “mom and pop” business near their apartment. The couple owned a combo liquor store and knit shop, where Jeanne learned how to knit beautifully. Jeanne loved to knit, and was usually working on a sweater, an afghan, or even a dishcloth whenever she was sitting down. Eventually, Jeanne and Jim moved to their new home in The Village and joined a start-up church that met at the local YMCA. The men’s locker room served as the nursery for many babies. They loved being charter members of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and were involved in Youth Ministry and the Joy Sunday School Class. Jeanne was also involved with the United Methodist Women. In 1966, Jeanne started working part-time at the Oklahoma State Capitol where she worked for 29 years as a Senate Secretary until her retirement in 1995. In the 1970’s, Jeanne and the whole family started playing tennis and became tennis “addicts”. Jeanne loved playing tennis with dear friends in Oklahoma and Texas for over 40 years, even playing on “Super Senior” teams with the United States Tennis Association.
Following Jeanne’s retirement in 1995, she and Jim moved to Temple, Texas to be near Janet and her husband, Jeff Harford. Jeanne joyously welcomed her only grandson, Hunter Stewart Harford, into the world in September 1995. For almost two years, Jeanne and Jim doted on Hunter while his parents were at work. In June 1997, Jim died from complications from a major stroke. Following this grievous loss of her husband of 38 years and a bout with breast cancer treatment, Jeanne found the courage and strength to move forward with life. Jeanne’s natural optimism and cheerfulness served her well during tough times, resulting in a deepening of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Jeanne tirelessly met the needs of others at the First United Methodist Church of Temple, serving as president of the Dawson Sunday school class. She was also involved with United Methodist Women and Stephen Ministry. Jeanne began attending the local Bible Study Fellowship women’s day class, where she later became a discussion leader. Both Jeanne and Janet were blessed to serve together in BSF leadership for several years. Jeanne also blessed others with her baked goods that she often made just to give away. One of her signature baked “gifts” was delicious oatmeal bread baked in one-pound, metal coffee cans. In September 2014, Jeanne moved into her daughter’s home because she was now traveling the difficult journey of memory loss caused by dementia. As her memory loss and mobility worsened, Jeanne lived in an assisted living home specializing in memory care. Jeanne was well cared for by the nursing staff at Arbor House, Mercy House and Amedisys Hospice until her last day here on earth. Incredibly, Jeanne never lost the ability to sing the old hymns and pray during church services.
Jeanne entered her eternal home during the early morning hours of April 29, 2020. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was no doubt welcomed joyously by Jim and her son-in-law Jeff Harford as well as many other family members and friends.
Graveside service, with social distancing, will be held for Jeanne on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the North Belton Cemetery pavilion. Viewing will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton also on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A memorial service celebrating Jeanne’s life will be scheduled at a later date when traveling restrictions are lifted including for 2LT Hunter Harford who is serving in the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Jeanne’s family deeply appreciates all the love, support and prayers during this difficult time, but remembering that our living hope is in Christ Jesus who was and is and always will be!
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you, who are protected by the power of God through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.” 1 Peter 1:3-5
