SALADO — Services for Harry Dane Drew, 76, of Killeen are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 28, 2022 @ 2:04 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.