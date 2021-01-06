Services for Glen Milford Warren, 70, of Walnut Springs and formerly of Temple, are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Warren died Saturday, Jan. 2, in Cleburne.
Updated: January 6, 2021 @ 3:26 am
