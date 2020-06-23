Services for John Wilford Hardy, 85, of Belton TX will be at 2 PM Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Gary Baxley officiating.
John passed away Wednesday June 17, at a nursing home in Temple.
John was born April 27, 1935 in Tucson, AZ to Wilford E. and Mary L. (Land) Hardy. He graduated from Cimarron High School in Cimarron, New Mexico and then obtained his college degree from Pittsburg State University.
He and his father ran a successful Auto Shop and Big Game Guild Serves in Eagle Nest New Mexico, where he also served as the Fire Chief.
John married Elnora Reich in 1954. John and Elnora had four children, Gene, John, Jane and Joe.
John was a Master Mechanic and upon moving to Liberal Kansas in 1971, he taught auto mechanics at the Liberal Area Vocational Technical School.
John and Bonita Nash were married in 1986 and moved to Belton Texas, where John was a school teacher and ran a successful boat motor repair business for many years.
John had a passion for the outdoors, be it hunting in the high mountains of New Mexico, Snow Skiing the Colorado Rockies, off shore fishing in the Gulf of Mexico or just dropping a fishing line in the lake he loved, Lake Belton.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Wilford and Mary, his brother Tom, his son, Gene and his first wife Elnora.
Survivors include his sons: John M Hardy and Joe B Hardy, his daughter, Jane E. Crawford; Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. his wife Bonita and her three sons: Craig Nash, Greg Nash and Preston Nash along with eight step-grandchildren and six great grandchildren.