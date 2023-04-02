Services for Maricela “Mercy” Uvalle Grimaldo, 47, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Higher Power Ministries with the Rev. Isaac and Flor Uvalle officiating.
Burial will be in Great House Cemetery near Temple.
A repast will be held at the church following the services.
Mrs. Grimaldo died Friday, March 31, at a local hospital.
She was born July 26, 1975, to Maria Cavazos and Santos Uvalle III in Lamesa. She grew up in Odessa. She moved to Temple in 1995 and completed her G.E.D. She married Ramiro Grimaldo.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Giovanni Grimaldo, Asael Grimaldo, JeLane Grimaldo and Ramiro Grimaldo Jr.; a daughter, Ritzy Grimaldo; four brothers, Santos Uvalle IV, Isaac Lee Uvalle, Israel Lee Uvalle and Nathaniel Villarreal; a sister, Michelle Uvalle; and two grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at the church.