Billy George Shearer
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Billy George Shearer, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 81.
Bill was born on November 2,
1938 in a small town in Mississippi. He served proudly in the United States Air Force before managing many retail stores including Winn’s and Trevor’s. On September 9, 1961, he married Janie Viola Matthews. They raised three children, Gwenda, Rhonda and Billy.
Bill was known for his honesty, kindness, compassionate spirit and his love of God. He instilled upon his three children all of these qualities and we will forever be grateful. We are who we are because of him. God gave us the best he had when he gave us our Dad.
During Bill’s lifetime he was an amazing leader and mentor to many people. Every single one of them loved him and have said how much he helped them to be who they are today. He was like a father and grandfather to them. No one ever had a bad thing to say about him. He was a very calm presence in any situation and he treated everyone with the utmost respect and kindness.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Thelma. He is survived by his wife, Janie, and his three very devoted children, Gwenda, Rhonda (Russell Cravey), and Billy, his sister, Montez (James Fortinberry), grandchildren, Kaitlin, Tiffany, Chelsey (Kyle), Devin, David, Abigail and Andrew, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 3 p.m.
Bill had a passion for the shoebox ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church. Donations can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple, TX 76504.
