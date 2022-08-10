Billie Jean “Jeannie” Persky
Billie Jean “Jeannie” Persky, age 78, of Little River-Academy, TX went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She passed away peacefully at a local nursing home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A graveside service memorial will be held at a later date.
Jeannie Persky was born on August 6, 1943, to Eugene and Imogene Persky in Memphis, TN. She attended school in Academy, TX and worked as a secretary, lab technician, and administrative assistant. Jeannie loved the Lord and enjoyed attending church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and decorating. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and also loved caring for her pets and backyard birds. Her family will especially miss her beautiful singing voice and her ability to make us laugh.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Imogene Persky; her infant son, Lee Landers, and her brother, Randall Persky.
Jeannie is survived by her daughters, Lauren Howie and husband Clark of Colorado Springs, CO, Laina Entzminger and husband Michael of Holland, TX, and Lisa Sniggs and husband Eric of Temple, TX; her brothers, Richard Persky of Horseshoe Bay, TX, James Persky of Salado, TX, and Wayne Persky of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary