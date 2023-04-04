Private family services will be held for Stephen Hulen Ford Sr., 81, of Troy.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Private family services will be held for Stephen Hulen Ford Sr., 81, of Troy.
Mr. Ford died Friday, March 31.
He was born May 20, 1941, in Waco to Hulen C. and Mary E. Ford. He graduated from Temple High School; He was a long-time resident of Troy, where he owned and operated Ford Office Machines for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marcia “Karen” Ford.
Survivors include three children, Stephen Ford Jr. of Troy, Leisa Fulwider of Troy and Lonnie Legan of Wimberley; a sister, Marilyn Henderson of Houston; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.