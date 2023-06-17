SALADO — Services with military honors for Ray James Verrett, 75, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Verrett died Wednesday, May 31, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Morgan City, La., to Burl J. and Hilda Morgan Verrett. He graduated from Morgan City High School in 1965. He married Corliss Robicheaux. He served in the Army for three years. He attended Nichols University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked in oilfield sales, and in law enforcement. Later he attended nursing school, and retired as a nurse at age 62.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Raye Lynn Krustchinsky of Salado; two sons, Aaron Burl Verrett of Round Rock and Stephen Paul Verrett of New Braunfels; six sisters, Barbara Guimbellot of Patterson, La., Carrie Hymel of Stephensville, La., Martha Bernard, Ellen Francis and Carleen Graham, all of Berwick, La., and Judith Aucoin of Beaumont; and eight grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.