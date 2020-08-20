Services for Jim R. Whitt Jr., 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Paul Merideth officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Whitt died Saturday, Aug. 15, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 11, 1955, in Duncan, Okla., to Jimmy and Patsy Whitt. He graduated from Lindsay High School in Lindsay, Okla., as valedictorian. He graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of Oklahoma. He married Karan Nell Reeve on May 28, 1977. He worked in various pharmacist positions 1978-84, at Scott & White 1984-89 and Temple Veteran’s Administration hospital since 1989. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ.
Survivors include his parents; his wife; three sons, Brian Whitt, Eric Whitt and Jonathan Whitt; two sisters, Beth Anderson and Jane Whitt; a brother, Joe Whitt; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.