Services for Lucero Hope Lopez, 24, of Bentonville, Ark., and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Miss Lopez died Thursday, Dec. 10.
She was born Jan. 17, 1996, in Temple to J. Guadalupe Lopez and Nancy Lopez. She graduated from Bentonville High School in 2015. She attended Northwest Arkansas Community College. She worked at Bentonville Community Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her mother of Bentonville; her father of Roger, Ark.; a sister, Faith Spears of Arkansas; a brother, Nathan Lopez of Arkansas; her grandmother, Gloria Alvarado of Arkansas; and her grandfather, Cirilo Lopez of Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631 (www.abta.org).
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.