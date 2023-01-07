ROSEBUD — Services for Ruby Bailey, 85, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with Chester Springfield officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mrs. Bailey died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born in Rosebud on April 29, 1937. She married Raymond Bailey. She worked for the Lott schools, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Marvin Bailey.
Survivors include a son, Willie Bailey of Lott; a stepdaughter, Eugenia Hoelscher of Lott; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Clover Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 326, Lott, TX 76656.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.