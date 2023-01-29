Jack Michael “Mike” Porter
Jack Michael “Mike” Porter, age 80, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home in Temple. He was born on December 23, 1942 in Jayton, Texas the son of William Henry and Wenonah (North) Porter.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 1:00 pm until the time of services at 2:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Road. Temple, Texas 76504.
Mike was a 1961 graduate of Temple High School, served his country in the United States Navy, and received a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas where he was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Mike was the owner operator of Porter Real Estate in Temple, had his pilot’s license, was a black belt in karate, and enjoyed vacationing and traveling on his Harley Davidson.
He is survived by his wife Beatrice ‘Bea” Porter, children, Patricia Nash (Todd) of Morgan’s Point Resort, Jennifer Guillen of New Braunfels, Greg Guillen of Temple, and David Guillen of Temple, a grandson Tyler Nash of Temple, and a great grandson T.J. Nash of Temple. Mike is also survived by his sister Anna Martin of Temple, a nephew Porter Wilson (Monica) of Austin, a niece Wendy Wilson (Tosha Smith) of Austin, and 2 great nieces Maddie and Callie Wilson of Austin.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Wenonah Porter.
Paid Obituary