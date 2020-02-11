BELTON — Services for Joyce Lewis, 51, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
Mrs. Lewis died Thursday, Feb. 6, at a local hospital.
She was born March 7, 1968, in Temple to Ronnie and Aleta White. She attended Temple schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Lewis.
Survivors include a daughter, Kaylee Lewis of Temple; and a brother, Marvin White of Temple.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.