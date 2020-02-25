Services for Corbin Chase Schleede, 26, of Troy will be 1 p.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church in Temple.
Additional services will be 1 p.m. March 7 at Holiday Beach Community Center in Rockport.
Mr. Schleede died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at an Austin hospital.
He was born Aug. 5, 1993, in Temple to Ronell Schleede Burke. He graduated from Rockport-Fulton High School in 2011.
Survivors include his parents, Ronell and Billy Burke, and James and Priscilla McPhail; five siblings, Taylor, Erica and Leroy, all of Rockport, and Jestin and Hayden, both of Tucson, Ariz.; four step-siblings, Amanda Holley of Richardson, Victoria Granger and Ivan Martin, both of Louisiana, and Farrah Spears of Ohio; and his grandparents, Ronald and Juanita Schleede of Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin; or the Texas Kidney Health Foundation.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.