No services are planned for Edward Lee Creekmore, 78, of Temple.
His ashes will be placed in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Creekmore died Jan. 6 at a local care facility.
He was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Long Beach, Calif., to Clarence Franklin and Emma Lee Stepp Creekmore. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He received a Ph.D. in criminology. He married Belinda Cornell on March 4, 2001, in Austin. He was a member of A. Stephen Minister at Lakeway Church in Austin.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jeff Creekmore of Natchitoches, La.; a daughter, Jill Mikenia of Dallas; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.