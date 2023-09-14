Anne Read Cano
Anne Read Cano, 68, of Hutto, TX, went to be with The Lord on September 11, 2023. Anne was born to Charles William (Bill) Read and Ethel Jean Bennett in Houston, Texas on August 17, 1955. Anne is survived by her husband, Jerry Cano, and children Donald Tomastik (Nichole), Shawn Coburn (Misheal), Eric Coburn (Allison), Natalie Bishop (Cecil), and Beverly Walker (Jason). Services will be held on September 16, 2023, at 11 am at The Bridge Church in Hutto followed by a graveside service at 1:30 pm at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River Academy.
Paid Obituary