Services for Carl Edward Williams, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. Willie McNeal and the Rev. Clifford Fletcher officiating.
Mr. Williams died Sunday, Dec. 15, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 23, 1955, to Clarence and Louise Searcy Williams in Prince George County, Va. He graduated from Gadsen High School in Gadsen, Ala., in 1968. He was a member of True Holiness APF Church in Temple and served as a minister and usher as well as sabbath Bible school and Sunday school teacher. He married Dorthelia E. Davis on Feb. 10, 1975. He worked for Sante Fe Railroad for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, LaCrisha Williams of Killeen; two brothers, Jay Albert Williams of Gadsen and Mitchell Williams of Birmingham, Ala.; three sisters, Gwendolyn Passmore, Angela Dudley and LeQuita Wilson, all of Birmingham; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.