Joan Marshall Simpson
Joan Marshall Simpson, age 82, passed away early Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at home in Marble Falls, TX. She was born December 14, 1937, in Rogers, TX to Malcom Smith Marshall and Lillie Mae (Mull) Marshall. She was a 1956 graduate of Rogers High School. Joan owned and managed several businesses over the years, as well as sold real estate. Joan was raised in Rogers, but would eventually settle into the Horseshoe Bay/ Marble Falls area where she has lived for 30+ years.
Joan was a beautiful woman with class and grace, captured the room with her charm. She had a profound impact on every life she touched. She loved to hang out at the “pool hall” a nickname she gave the community center where she lived; where she would play bingo and socialize with her many friends and neighbors, but Joan was the happiest while in the company of her family whom she loved dearly.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents Malcom and Lillie, daughters Becky Whittenburg and Carla Bailey, son-in-law David Hilliard, sister Virginia Bratton, and niece Kathy Marshall Mayes. She is survived by her companion Robert Carr; children, Susan Hilliard, Barry and Tracy Simpson, Drew and Ellie Simpson; her brothers, Emmitt “Bud” Marshall and wife Laverne, Mark Marshall and wife Kathy, Clyde Bratton, Larry Marshall and wife Linda. Grandchildren; Chrissy and Steve Dulin, Cody and Sophie Marshall, Josh and Kiesha Willis, Brooke and GW Egbert, Candice and Wes Lambert, Chase and Tori Simpson. 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Joan touched are invited to the DAVILLA CEMETARY at 2 p.m. on Saturday December 19, where we will have a graveside memorial in Joan’s honor.
Directions: Start at the intersection of FM-487 and FM-437 in Davilla. Go .6 miles west on FM-487. The cemetery is on the right (north) side of the road.
