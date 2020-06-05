Lona Gail Melvin Thorne, age 58, of Belton, Texas passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. A celebration of Life gathering will take place at the family’s home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00pm. Lona was born June 8, 1961 in Belton, Texas to Jack D. Melvin and Jimmie Birdsong. She spent many years as a home health aide. Her greatest joy was being a mom to her son Roy and loving her friends and family. Lona is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Jesse and Lona Mae Birdsong and her brother, Roy C. Melvin. She is survived by her son, Roy Thorne Jr. of Belton, her brother, Jimmie Melvin and wife Ellen of Marfa, Texas and many dear friends, nieces and nephews. She became a mother to many souls.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Thorne family.