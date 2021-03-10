ROCKDALE — Services for Milton Frei, 78, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Thursday in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Frei died Sunday, March 7.
He was born April 20, 1942, in Oneaville to Ewald and Kathleen Frei. He married Isabel Lopez on May 12, 1965. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale. He was a member of Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, St. Joseph Church in Rockdale and St. Mary Church in Taylor.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Vicky Falconer and April Vargas; two sons, Milton “Bubba” Frei Jr. and Scott Frei; four brothers, Kenneth Frei, Donnie Frei, Gary Frei and David Frei; three sisters, Shirley Polach, Bernadette Ketterman and Marilyn Rudloff; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Philips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.