Services for Sherrill Jean Whatley, 65, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Reeds Lake Cemetery.
Mrs. Whatley died Wednesday, Feb. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Temple to Mance and Mary Lou Harris Williams. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1973. She married Joe Whatley on Dec. 21, 1973. She was a pharmacy technician at Scott & White Pharmacy. She was a member of the Assembly of God and the East Bell Youth Boosters.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Josh Whatley of Navasota; a daughter, Mary Beth Sisneroz of Rogers; three brothers, Billy Joe Williams and Thomas Williams, both of Rogers, and Dwayne Williams of Seaton; a sister, Margaret Abel of Rogers; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Rogers Community Alliance, P.O. Box 250, Rogers, TX 76569.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.