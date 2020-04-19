Alvie Paul Williams passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He was born October 19, 1929 in Bronson, Texas to Otis Herman Williams and Bertha Fuller Williams. He graduated at age 16 from Pineland, Texas ISD as valedictorian. He then attended Texas A & M University and was a member of the Corp of Cadets. He graduated in 1950 with degrees in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. In his senior year Paul was a member of the elite group of Ross Volunteers. While in school, he met his soon to be wife, Ernestlea Dickerson.
After college, Paul was drafted into the U. S. Army as a Second Lieutenant in the Signal Corp, serving in Germany and Seoul, South Korea. He was awarded the Bronze Star for being part of a team that developed the first radar tracking device for the Korean War. He and his team took it to the front lines to train the army in its use.
Following his service in the U. S. Army, he worked briefly in Milwaukee, Wisconsin but soon returned to Texas and worked for Texas Instruments in Houston. In 1965, along with three friends, he started a computer component business called Infotronics. He continued to be an innovative entrepreneur throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife of 9 years Janell Thorp Williams. His sister Patricia Williams Thomas and husband Guy, two daughters, Lilea Kazmann and husband Luis Melgarejo, Paula Foore and husband Glenn, three grandsons, Jordan Kazmann(Madeline), Asher Kazmann (Meghan), Colter Kazmann, (Casey) three granddaughters, Darrelle Foore, Jessie Foore Wright (Jordan), Creel Foore Furches (Kenneth) and ten great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years and the mother of his children, Ernestlea Dickerson Williams, in 2005, and his son, Michael Paul Williams, deceased in 1959, at 10 months.
Paul loved God, his family, his men’s prayer group of 37 years, all his friends, and gathering with them at his country place. He was a wonderful father, husband and role model to so many, and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
