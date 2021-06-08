Services for James A. Roskey, 91, will be 4 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Loyd Hall officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Sunday in Chriesman Cemetery in Burleson County.
Mr. Roskey died Wednesday, June 2.
He was born Oct. 30, 1929, in the Chriesman community to Otto Herman and Maggie Robbins Roskey. He married Edith Dois Ryan on Dec. 25, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Nov. 3, 2020.
Survivors include three children, Marvin Roskey of Austin, and Lloyd Roskey and DiAnn Mundkowsky, both of Temple; a brother, Henry Charles Roskey of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; or www.stjude.org.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.