ROSEBUD — Services for Glenda Mae Stephenson Pechal, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Lutheran Church near Rosebud with the Rev. Terry Atkins officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Mrs. Pechal died Tuesday, Nov. 30, at a Georgetown assisted living facility.
She was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Seaton to Homer and Birdie Phillips Stephenson. She attended school in Seaton and graduated from Rogers High School. She married Albert M. Pechal on Dec. 7, 1957. She worked at the Santa Fe Hospital and Scott & White Hospital for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Alan Phillip Pechal.
Survivors include a son, James Ray Pechal of Squim, Wash.; and one grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.