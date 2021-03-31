Services for Wendell Frank Smith, 89, of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Smith died Monday, March 29, in a local care center.
He was born May 12, 1931, in Oklahoma City to Alma Marie and James Franklin Smith. He was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. After graduation, he served in the U. S. Army in France. He married Betty Lou Blackmon on Christmas Eve in 1957. He was a geologist and retired from the Soil Conservation Service of the US Department of Agriculture.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Sue Smith.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Wendell Frank Smith, Jr. of Leander and James Gregory Smith of Des Moines, Iowa; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple, TX 76504.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.