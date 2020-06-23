CAMERON — Services for Ernest Franklin, Jr. 74, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Franklin died Sunday, June 21, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 11, 1945, in Haskell to Ernest and Elizabeth Adams Franklin. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Patricia Allen in August 2002. After his service in the Navy, he worked as a truck driver for many years. He was a member Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; four sons, Erick Martin of Fort Worth, Marcus Franklin of Houston and Terrell Franklin and Benjamin Franklin, both of Fort Worth; four daughters, Christy Newman of Dallas and Sandra Lynn Franklin, Brittney Franklin and Stephanie Franklin, all of Fort Worth; three brothers, Wallace Charles Franklin of Fort Worth and Ray Franklin and Donnie Franklin, both of Houston; four sisters, Pearline Allen of Fort Worth and Sandra Franklin, Irene Franklin and Cathy Frankling, all of Houston; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.