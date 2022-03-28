SALADO — Services for Jessie L. Powitzky, 91, of Salado are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Mrs. Powitzky died Sunday, March 27, at her residence.
Updated: March 28, 2022 @ 11:31 pm
