SALADO — Services for Kathy Jackson Phillips, 70, of Salado will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado with Donnie Jackson officiating.
Mrs. Phillips died Monday, Aug. 7, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Aug. 19, 1952, in Florence to Stella Brooks and Claude H. Jackson. She graduated with honors from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. She worked as the director of the Crisis Pregnancy Center; as a detective with the Temple Police Department; and as a probation officer for the District Attorney’s office.
Survivors include two children, Terry Phillips of Salado and Rachel Phillips of Temple; and a brother, Norman Jackson of Salado.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.