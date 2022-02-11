Services for retired Lt. Col. James “Jim” Jelbert Palmer, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Royse City.
Mr. Palmer died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at his residence.
He was born May 18, 1936, in Lead, S.D., to Perry Lester Palmer and Helen Elisa Parsons. He was raised in Lead, S.D. He attended the School of Mines and received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961 and from 1961 to 1996 he was part of the Army Reserves. He married Vicki Clawson on July 7, 1981, in Dallas. He attended First United Methodist churches in Royce City, Caddo Mills and Temple. He was active in the church and served for 20 years as a chairman of the finance committee. He worked in Texas building part of Interstate 20. He worked for the city of Dallas in pipeline construction before retiring. He also worked for the town of Flower Mound and the city of Mesquite. He moved to Temple in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue; and a daughter, Jacquline Palmer.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Jamie Shields of Winnsboro and Cassie Gandy of Temple; two sisters, Charlene Kidner of Idaho and Carolyn Kropuenske of South Dakota; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.