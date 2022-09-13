Services for Tommie Dickie, 87, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Killeen.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Dickie died Wednesday, Sept. 7.
She was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Austin to Tommie Rufus Anderson and Willie Mae Bowling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Dickie Sr.; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Ronnie Newman, Greg Newman and Lee Dickie; a daughter, Martha Lewis; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.