Services for Elbert “Gene” Boss Sr., 62, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Belton with the Rev. Jeffrey Miller officiating.
Mr. Boss died Sunday, Nov. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born March 8, 1959, in Clarksville to Sharon Elizabeth Stephens and Jimmy Edd Boss. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1977. He married Brenda Lamb in 1990. He attended Paris Junior College and studied microprocessor technology. He worked for Texas Instruments until 1997. He then worked for Solectron/Flextronics as a network engineer until retiring in 2021. He was a member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Gene Boss Jr. of Austin, and Matt Haley and Tristan Boss, both of Temple; a daughter, Jessica Brewer of Belton; his mother of Clarksville; two brothers, Eddie Boss and Ray Cover, both of Paris; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.