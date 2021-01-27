Private services for Evelyn Albina Hering Koslovsky, 89, of Temple will be Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Michael Groseclose officiating.
Mrs. Koslovsky died Monday, Jan. 25, at a local care center.
She was born July 26, 1931, in Rosebud to Emil and Annie Wetzel Hering. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She married Erwin Koslovsky on Nov. 22, 1950. She worked at Temple Iron Works, Piggly Wiggly, Temple Floral and for the canteen service at the Temple VA Hospital. She attended Ocker Brethren Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 5, 2005.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Koslovsky of Kingwood, Glenn Koslovsky of Waco and Randy Koslovsky of Carrollton; a daughter, Joyce Koslovsky of Temple; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ocker Brethren Church, P.O. Box 806, Rogers, TX 76569, or to Hus Encampment, c/o Tami Laza, 4913 FM 166, Caldwell, TX 77836.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.