BELTON — Services for Madrajean Penney, 94, of Little River will be held at a later date in Refugio.
Mrs. Penney died Monday, March 21, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Refugio to James Monroe and Mattie Winifred Key Underwood. She married Joe C. Penney Jr. on May 12, 1950, in Austin. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband’s business. She was a Methodist.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 5, 2010.
Survivors include a son, James M. Penney of Houston; a daughter, Nancy McDonald of Little River; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.