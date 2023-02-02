Services for Noble Dee Talley Guyton, 85, of Moody will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church Moody with the Rev. Hardy Smith and the Rev. Doc Gilbert officiating.
Burial will be in Moody Valley Cemetery in Moody.
Mrs. Guyton died Sunday, Jan. 29, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Lockhart to Robert and Easter Hemphill Talley. She attended school in Moody and received a GED in 1989. She married to Eugene Guyton. She was a member of Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody, where she served in the choir, kitchen crew and finance committee. She worked as a certified nursing assistant and as a chef at Head Start in Moody until retiring.
Survivors include two daughters, Deloras Inge of Moody and Virginia Assefaw of Corpus Christi; two sons, Michael Guyton of Mansfield and Barry Guyton of Pleasant Grove; one sister, Mae Aster Mackey; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
Branford-Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.