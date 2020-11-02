Services for Ace L. Chlapek, 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska, the Rev. Tom Popelka, the Rev. Rick Reed and the Rev. Robert Beamon officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Chlapek died Saturday, Oct. 31, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 27, 1941, in the Seaton community to Jerry D. and Anna Belle Bartek Chlapek. He graduated from Rogers High School. He attended Temple Junior College. He received a degree from Texas A&M University. He married Nancy Sefcik on Nov. 16, 1963. He worked for the USDA and the Texas State ASCS office in College Station. He was a member of Evangelical Brethren Church in Temple and Seaton Brethren Church. He also was a member of the Seaton Cemetery Association, Seaton RVOS No. 5, the NRA, County Friends of NRA and the Texas Czech Genealogical Society.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Timothy Chlapek and Paul Chlapek; a brother, Dwaine Chlapek; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.