CAMERON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia Schattle, 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Schattle died Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 4, 1924, in Fort Worth to Anton Emil and Mary Hertenberger Hosch. She graduated from Sharp High School in 1941. She married Herbert Schattle in 1946 in Cameron. She worked in Waco. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, David Paul Schattle.
Survivors include a son, William “Bill” Schattle of Boulder, Colo.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church; or the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 in Temple.