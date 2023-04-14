Services for Marcello Antonio “Chilli” Mungia Sr., 76, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mr. Mungia died Saturday, April 8, at a local hospital.
He was born May 27, 1946, in Yorktown to Simon Jr. and Estella Martinez Mungia. He was raised in the Troy area and graduated from Troy High School. He worked at a signage company in Temple for 25 years and later worked for PFG until retiring in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Augustina Sanchez Mungia.
Survivors include a son, Marcello Mungia Jr.; two daughters, Becky Flores and Marina Mungia; a sister, Mary Bush; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with a testimony hour at 7 p.m. Monday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.