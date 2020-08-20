SALADO — Services for Retired Lt. Col. Richard Lawrence “Rick” Powell, 67, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Powell died June 22, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 11, 1953, in Bountiful, Utah, to Theo Lawrence and Valerie Barbara Powell. He was a graduate of West Point, the University of Utah, and the Florida Inst. of Technology. He served 20 years in the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Korea, Germany, Fort Leavenworth, Fort Lee, Cuba, and was a member of the team for Operation Provide Comfort to the Kurdish people after the first Iraq War. He was a volunteer at the Salado Public Library, West Point Association, the 13th COSCOM Association, Fort Hood Museums and past president of the Centex Humane Society for Animals in Killeen.
Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Alyssa K. Powell; a son, Colin L. Powell; a step-daughter, Whitney Wooddell; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centex Humane Society, 5501 Clear Creek Road. Killeen, TX 76549.