Services for Jose Resendez Leija, 83, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Leija died Monday, April 6, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born July 26, 1936, in Calvert to Napoleon and Aurora Resendez Leija. He married Dominga Bocanegra Leija. He worked in construction.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Joe Leija of Belton and John Leija of Temple; five brothers, Hijino Hernandez, Lupe Hernandez, Jesse Hernandez, Ricardo Hernandez and John Hernandez, all of Temple; a sister, Virginia Ortega of Temple; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.