BELTON — Services for Ralph Esparza, 85, of Belton will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home in San Benito.
Mr. Esparza died Thursday, Nov. 4, in Temple.
He was born March 8, 1936, in San Benito to Willie and Maria Luisa Esparza. He was veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He started many businesses as a hair stylist, restaurateur, real estate broker and general contractor.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Athanas.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Esparza; four sons, Ralph Esparza Jr., R.C. Esparza, Rod Esparza and Ronnie Esparza; a daughter, Rhonda Ferrone, Tom Athanas; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laguna Madre Humane Society (lmhsclinic.com), 417½ E. Maxan St., Port Isabel, TX 78578, or to DonaldJTrump.com.