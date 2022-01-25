BELTON — Services for Crespin DeLeon Rodriguez, 77, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Rodriguez died Sunday, Jan. 23, at his residence.
He was born April 27, 1944, to Julia DeLeon and Agripin Rodriguez Sr. in Corpus Christi. He grew up on Chapman Ranch near Robston. He worked on ranches all over the United States before settling in Belton. He also worked as a welder.
He was preceded in death by a son, Crespin DeLeon Rodriguez Jr.
Survivors include four sons, Creistobol Rodriguez and Alfredo Rodriguez, both of Oklahoma, Rolando Rodriguez of Copperas Cove and Grabriel Rodriguez of Belton; a daughter, Linda Rodriguez of Belton; a brother, Agrippin Rodriguez of Belton; four sisters, Margaret Reyes of Temple, Bernarda Tamez and Gloria Garza, both of Belton, and Julia Martinez of Lubbock, 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.