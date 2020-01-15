Memorial services for Amanda Jane (Youngblood) White, 51, of Belton, will be held at 1 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Mrs. White died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
Mrs. White was born September 16, 1968, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Allen and Jane (Palmer) Youngblood. She married Shane White March 21, 1987 in Belton. She was a 1987 graduate of Belton High School. She received a Bachelors of Science in Education from Austin-Peay University in Tennessee. She was an elementary school teacher. Mrs. White taught at Iduma Elementary and Brookhaven Elementary in Killeen ISD and Thornton Elementary in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her father Allen Wilson Youngblood in 2019.
Survivors include her husband Shane White of Belton; son Zachary White of Belton and daughter Emily Schaedle of Belton; her mother Jane Youngblood of Belton; sister Amy Fox of Belton and one granddaughter Ariel Schaedle.