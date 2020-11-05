Services for Hannah Ann “Annie” McCray, 75, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Far North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. McCray died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Honey Grove to Cleveland and Martha Mae Pratt Sanders. She graduated from Harris High School in Belton. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple, Texas. She worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Sanders.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky Sanders of Houston and Jermal Sanders of Belton; a daughter, Geneva Sanders of Belton; two brothers, Robert Lee Sanders of Belton and Michael Sanders of Munich, Germany; a sister, Betty Higgs of Oakland, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.