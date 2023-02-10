Joyce L Smith
July 31, 1934 -
February 7, 2023
Joyce L Smith, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Services will be
1 p.m. Friday, February 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX., with burial in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will start an hour before the service.
Joyce LaFaye Campbell was born in Belfalls to Marvin Dudley (Dud) Campbell and Minnie Whitlow Campbell. She attended Troy High School where she met her husband, Billy Lawrence Smith, both 1951 graduates. After a career with banks in Waco, she happily retired in 1990 to stay home and care for grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years, Billy Lawrence Smith, her parents, Dud and Minnie, and brothers Jamie Campbell and Ray Campbell.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Tim Smith, daughter Perri Johnson and husband Paul, granddaughter Katie Lee and husband Trevor, grandson Austin Johnson and husband Dave Ruiz and great grandchildren Caroline and Ethan Lee, long time family friend, Don Watkins and many nieces and nephews.
Paid Obituary