Services for Royce J. Swaim, 88, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Cedar Knob Cemetery near Salado.
Mr. Swaim died Friday, Nov. 5, at a local hospital.
He was born May 16, 1933, in Bell County to John Alec and Lucile McDonnold Swaim. He graduated from Troy High School. He married Wyanell Phillips on Jan. 28, 1956. He was a school administrator and educator for more than 40 years. He received his bachelor of science degree from Southwest Texas (now Texas State) in San Marcos and later earned his master’s degree at East Texas State in Commerce. He began his teaching career in Salado and Belton before moving to Buda in 1967, where he served as the first principal for a new school, Hays Middle School. He enjoyed working with teachers and educating children. After being in Buda for 10 years, he began his administrative career in the Round Rock ISD, where he worked for 21 years. The last 18 years before retirement were at Pond Springs Elementary School as principal. He was selected TEPSAN of the year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association). He was a member of the Texas Elementary Principals and a member of TSTA. He also was a member of the local and state retired teachers associations. He was a member of Crestview Methodist Church in Austin for many years, and later was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Terry Lynn Swaim of Temple; and a daughter, Kimberly Ann Swaim of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.