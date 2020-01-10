Jerry D. Ferrel passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his Temple residence with family by his side.
Jerry was born in Abilene, Texas to John High and Madge Ferrel on May 31, 1924. He graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth, Texas in 1941 and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1945, with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Jerry married Sarah Louise Benton on March 27, 1948. She was the love of his life for 67 years until her passing in 2015. He served his country as a flight engineer in the Army Air Corp during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He flew a B-36. He was an avid pilot, and completed a Temple Monoplane from scratch over a 9-year period and frequently flew. In 1992, he donated the Monoplane for display to the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field in Dallas, Texas. It can still be viewed suspended high and proud overhead. Jerry was President of Ferrel Distributing in Temple, Texas and was the assistant Scout Master Troop #101, influencing many lives.
He is survived by his 3 children, one daughter, Louann; 2 sons, Rusty and Jake; and one daughter-n-law, Esty Ferrel. He has 7 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
He lived the “Grand Prize” life.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be sent to the Frontiers of Flight Museum 6911 Lemmon Ave. Dallas, TX 75209.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Paid Obituary