BELTON — Services for Richard William Gilbert, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Bell Plains Cemetery.
Mr. Gilbert died Friday, July 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 3, 1937, in Clearfield, Pa., to Richard Gilbert and Mary Undercoffier. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Lynell Cassidy in 1959.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2010.
Survivors include a son, Richard Gilbert; two daughters, Jessica Gilbert and Suzanne Conrad; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.